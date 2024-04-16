Hayley Erbert Makes Emotional Return to Derek Hough's Symphony of Dance Tour After Emergency Brain Surgery

Hayley Erbert is back on stage!

The 29-year-old dancer returned to the stage at the first night back of the Symphony of Dance Tour in Melbourne, Fla., with husband Derek Hough on Sunday (April 14).

This marks the first time Hayley has performed since her emergency brain surgery in December after a stop on the tour.

In videos shared to TikTok, Hayley can be seen hitting the stage for her big comeback after four months of recovery, and in one clip from the curtain call at the end, she gets choked up during a standing ovation.

Towards the end of March, Derek shared a photo of the couple back in the rehearsal studio together, and just a week ago, Hayley confirmed that she had been cleared to dance by her doctors!

We are so happy to see Hayley doing so well!

Many of the dates on the spring leg of the Symphony of Dance Tour are rescheduled shows, but they also added several new dates as well. Head to DerekHough.com for tickets!