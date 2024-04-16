Tom Hiddleston Reveals the Actors Who Inspired His Portrayal of Loki in the MCU

Tom Hiddleston is sharing who he modeled his portrayal of Loki after!

The 43-year-old actor has played the God of Mischief in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011. He has most recently starred in the Disney+ series Loki, which aired two seasons in 2021 and 2023.

While appearing at the Loki cast panel at PaleyFest 2024, Tom revealed the actors who inspired his MCU performance.

The star shared that Alan Rickman‘s performance as Hans Gruber in 1988′s Die Hard helped him prepare to play Loki. He also mentioned James Mason‘s portrayal of spy Phillip Vandamm in 1959′s North by Northwest as an model for his character.

“Those are all characters that are about control and revenge,” Tom stated. “I might just love those performances as a child. …I just was so drawn to those performances as they seemed to be having such a wonderful time playing these antagonists, I suppose. And that was part of the charm. They were so charismatic, even though they weren’t at the center of those films.”

