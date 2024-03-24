Hayley Erbert Returns to Dance Studio With Husband Derek Hough for the First Time in Months Since Emergency Skull Surgery

Hayley Erbert is stepping back into the dance studio.

The 29-year-old dancer, who underwent a health scare that included a emergency skull surgery three months ago, joined her husband Derek Hough in an emotional photo posted from the dance studio.

“Stepping onto this blank canvas together. Beginning to paint again,” she wrote.

In early December, after a show on her and Derek‘s Symphony of Dance tour, Hayley was hospitalized and diagnosed with a cranial hematoma caused by a burst blood vessel.

Derek previously shared that it’s possible she may be able to dance again.

“There’s a possibility, there really is. We actually met dancing on stage on tour. Our first kiss was on stage on tour. We were touring last year for the first time as a married couple and now this, going back out, there’s a completely different meaning and tension,” he told E! News.

“To this day, I still have really good days and I have really bad days—emotionally and physically sometimes—but I’m doing so much better every single day,” she explained in a video posted to Instagram in February. “Truly there is so much progress every day and I’m so grateful for that.”

