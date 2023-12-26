Top Stories
Tue, 26 December 2023 at 8:56 am

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Shares First Post Since Emergency Brain Surgery

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Shares First Post Since Emergency Brain Surgery

Derek Hough‘s wife Hayley Erbert gave her own social media update for the first time since her emergency brain surgery and recovery.

If you don’t know, Hayley underwent emergency brain surgery after their tour performance on Wednesday (December 6). She was “diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy,” Derek shared in his first update to fans. She went in for a second surgery last week to replace a portion of her skull.

Now, she’s posting an update on her own Instagram account.

Hayley posted on Instagram on Christmas Day, “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! 🎄 Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share. Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment.”
