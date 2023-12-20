Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Having Brain Surgery to Replace Portion of Skull After Emergency Craniectomy

Derek Hough has announced that his wife, Hayley Erbert, will undergo another brain surgery on her skull today (December 20).

If you don’t know, Hayley underwent emergency brain surgery after their tour performance on Wednesday (December 6). She was “diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy,” Derek shared in his first update to fans.

Now, Derek has posted a new update.

On Instagram Story this morning, he shared, “I strongly believe all the prayers that have been sent with the intention and love of Hayley‘s recovery has helped so much. I can’t thank you all enough. She is going in for surgery this morning to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her craniectomy.”

He continued, “Please keep her in your prayers as I believe the collective energy helped her through these past few weeks. We love you, we thank you.”

Derek posted a video of Hayley walking in a helmet just days after her surgery.

We’re sending all of our thoughts to Hayley, Derek, and all of their loved ones right now.