Nicole Kidman Gets Keith Urban's Support at 'Expats' Screening!

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban pose for photos together at a special screening of Expats at the Palace Verona on Wednesday (December 20) in Sydney, Australia.

The six-episode limited series is set to debut on Prime Video on January 26, 2024.

Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats centers on three American women—Margaret (Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo)—whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred.

In a recent interview, Nicole teased that a third season of Big Little Lies is in the works. If you haven’t seen the HBO hit, both seasons are available to stream on Max!

FYI: Nicole is wearing Fendi.