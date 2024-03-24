Sharon Stone Reveals She Tried to Pitch a 'Barbie' Movie in the '90s

Sharon Stone almost brought a Barbie movie to the world much sooner than the Margot Robbie hit film!

The 66-year-old actress spoke about her axed Barbie movie while on the Fly on the Wall podcast with Dana Carvey and David Spade.

“I went to the studio to try and make Barbie in the 1990s with a producer, a friend of mine, and I had the then-CEO of Mattel on my side,” she began.

“We got thrown out of the studio. They were like, ‘Why would you take this American icon and try to destroy it? What is wrong with you?’ I got a lecture and an escort to the door.”

She also explained what would have happened in the movie.

“We had it so the opening scene would be Barbie pulling up to Mattel in her Barbie car and secret service come out and their feet are as big as the car. They escort her into Mattel and everybody falls aside because she’s the most important member of Mattel. All the big people are chasing her around and kissing her a– because she’s the queen of Mattel and it’s about the power of being Barbie and what Barbie could do in the world because she’s so powerful. But they didn’t think Barbie should be powerful.”

