Mar 24, 2024 at 11:28 am
By JJ Staff

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is on top!

The Sony movie is at No. 1 at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, adding to the franchise’s combined $6 billion in global ticket sales.

Frozen Empire will open to approximately $45.2 million in ticket sales in North America after its opening weekend, via THR.

Keep reading to find out more…

Ghostbusters: Afterlife debuted to $44 million in 2021.

Frozen Empire had a budget of $100 million, versus $75 million for Afterlife.

The movie commands a B+ CinemaScore, and a 43% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 84% audience score.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Find out which star splashed water on the cast on the red carpet of the film’s premiere!
Photos: Sony Pictures
