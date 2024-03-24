Sydney Sweeney Says 'Euphoria' Season 3 Is as Secretive & 'Scary' to Talk About as Marvel Movies!

Sydney Sweeney is keeping Euphoria Season 3 details to herself!

The 26-year-old actress attended an In Conversation with Josh Horowitz event at The 92nd Street Y on Wednesday (March 20) in New York City.

During the conversation, Sydney was asked about the third season of the hit HBO series, and drew a comparison to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Honestly, it’s, like, as scary as talking about Marvel,” she joked. “I said one thing, and it went everywhere.”

Sydney stars in the Marvel series as Julia Cornwall, a variation of Spider-Woman, in Madame Web.

Earlier this month, she shared with the host in a separate conversation that she wouldn’t be taking much time off after her recent projects.

“I go into Euphoria…I always feel like I go home. It’s like home when I go back to it.”

Fans began speculating that filming would be starting soon as a result. The third season is due in 2025. Find out who is expected back!