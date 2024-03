'Law & Order: SVU' Renewed for Season 26 - 4 Stars Expected to Return!

Law & Order: SVU is coming back!

The show was officially renewed for Season 26 by NBC this week.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will return for Season 26 during NBC’s 2024-2025 season. New episodes of Season 26 of Law & Order: SVU will air Thursday nights on NBC.

A fall premiere date for Season 26 of Law & Order: SVU has yet to be announced, but we already know several stars expected back for the next season, via NBC.

