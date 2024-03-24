Patrick Mahomes Pokes Fun at Teammate Travis Kelce's Age

Patrick Mahomes is poking fun at his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.

The 28-year-old quarterback was talking about his team’s newest wide receiver, Hollywood Brown, in an interview while attending the 101 Awards on Friday (March 22) in Missouri, via Us Weekly.

While addressing the new addition, he decided to playfully shade his 34-year-old teammate for being one of the oldest stars on the roster.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’ve been impressed by how hungry [Hollywood’s] been. You can tell he wants to win,” he said.

“Obviously, he wants to do good and everybody wants to do good. But you can tell he wants to be a part of something that’s special, part of greatness. We’re trying to build that here and we believe that we’ve started it and we want to continue it. We still have a young team — other than Trav.”

He smiled and added: “If we can continue to build this with a lot of people who are hungry and wanna win, we can keep this thing going.”

Travis will be 35 in October, but there are some fellow stars in their 30s on the team: James Winchester, offensive lineman Joe Thuney, defensive back Deon Bush and defensive tackle Mike Pennel are also in their 30s.

If you didn’t know, the longtime pals and teammates are opening up a restaurant together!