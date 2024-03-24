Sharon Stone Says Lorne Michaels Saved Her Life When She Was Hosting 'SNL' in 1992

Sharon Stone says that Lorne Michaels saved her life.

In an appearance on Dana Carvey and David Spade’s Fly on the Wall podcast, the 66-year-old star thanked the longtime Saturday Night Live producer while recalling the tale.

Sharon said she was hosting SNL in 1992, right after the release of Basic Instinct, which caused a lot of controversy at the time.

“A bunch of people started storming the stage, saying they were going to kill me during the opening monologue,” she said.

“The police that are always in there during all of that, and the security that is always in there, froze ’cause they’d never seen anything like that happen. They sort of, they froze. Lorne started screaming, ‘What are you guys doing, watching the f—ing show?’ And Lorne started, himself, beating up and pulling these people back from the stage.”

“All these people are getting beat up and handcuffed right in front of me, and we went live. I was doing this live monologue while they were beating up and handcuffing people at my feet,” she added.

Six people were arrested. A spokesperson for the protesters said, “We are protesting Hollywood’s homophobia and misogyny as exemplified in the film.”

Sharon added: “They were mad because it was the beginning of my work as an AIDS field worker and as an AIDS activist. They didn’t understand, nobody understood at that time, what was really happening, and they didn’t know if AmFAR could be trusted.”

She said she was “terrified…honestly, I blacked out for half of the show…For most of the show, I was completely blacked out with terror.”

