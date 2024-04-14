Caitlin Clark Makes Surprise 'SNL' Cameo, Pokes Fun at Michael Che During 'Weekend Update'

Caitlin Clark is on Saturday Night Live!

The 22-year-old basketball player made a surprise cameo on the show’s Weekend Update segment on Saturday (April 13).

During the appearance, co-host Michael Che shared that “The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired—and replaced with an apron.”

The joke made people groan, until Caitlin Clark herself joined him and Colin Jost at their desk just a few seconds later.

Michael told her that he was a huge fan.

“Really? Because I heard that apron joke you just did,” she said. “You make a lot of jokes about women’s sports.”

The two then addressed his history of making fun of women’s sports on the show. And while they agreed that they couldn’t do each other’s jobs, Caitlin said: “But I did write some jokes, and it would mean a lot to me if you read some of them.”

He agreed, reading them aloud: “The Indiana Fever have the first pick in this Monday’s draft. A reminder that Indiana Fever is an WNBA team and not what Michael Che gave to dozens of women at Purdue University.”

“See. That’s a good joke about women’s sports,” she said.

He did another: “Netflix’s top news show is Ripley, featuring an eerie, unsteady performance by actor Andrew Scott. Critics say it’s the hardest thing to watch on Netflix since Michael Che’s special Shame the Devil.”

Before she left, Caitlin gifted him with an apron, which she personally autographed.

“Thank you, I can’t wait to give this to my girlfriend,” he said.

“You don’t have a girlfriend, Michael,” she noted.

Watch the funny exchange…

