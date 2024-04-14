Billie Eilish Teases Provocative New Song 'Lunch' About Same-Sex Lusting!

Billie Eilish is teasing new music!

Following the announcement of her third studio album Hit Me Hard And Soft, which arrives on May 17, the 22-year-old singer threw a Do Labs party at Coachella over the weekend, where a new song was teased.

During the party, Billie teased a few songs including “Chihiro” and “L’Amour De Ma Vie,” but the one getting the most attention is one called “Lunch.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough / I could buy you so much stuff / It’s a craving, not a crush,” she sings on the track, causing quite a commotion among fans online already.

Billie opened up about her sexuality last year, saying she thought her queer identity was “obvious.”

Here’s everything we know about her new album!