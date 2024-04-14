Grimes Apologizes for Her Coachella 2024 Set in a Statement, Explains Technical Issues

Grimes is apologizing for her set at 2024 Coachella Music Festival over the weekend.

The 36-year-old musician issued a statement following viral clips of her set at the festival, during which she stopped the music and proceeded to speak to the crowd about the technical issues she was facing.

“I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight. I wanted to come back rly strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself – to save time this was one of the first times I’ve outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpm’s and letting someone else organize the tracks on the sd card etc,” she began.

“i had a bad feeling beforehand not having run everything thru the cdjs myself and tho I flagged it I wasn’t insistent. the big lesson for me was a mix of 1 if u want it done right, do it yrself 2 be a c-nt even if ppl feel bad 3 probably pretend it’s fine and engage w the crowd rather than spend a whole show slumped over the desk trying to fix software when ur meant to be entertaining,” she continued.

“I will personally organize all the files next week. I will not let such a thing happen again. I’ve spent months on this show, making music and visuals, and admittedly am not in the best mood atm. But, yeh – next week will be flawless, everything will run thru my hands,” she wrote.

“Some good lessons learned. Bless y’all. The cdjs were showing me bpms like 370 so I couldn’t even mix manually by ear and the front monitors were off so it was literally sonic chaos on my end trying to guess how stuff was sounding for u guys. Plz forgive me! Love, always 🤍”

