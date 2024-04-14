'Civil War' Sets a New Box Office Record for A24 - Opening Weekend Numbers Revealed!

Civil War is having a huge start for A24!

The war thriller is performing very well at the box office, nearly doubling the distributor’s opening weekend record with a $25.7 million start from 3,838 locations, via The Wrap.

The prior record was set with $13.5 million by Ari Aster’s 2018 horror film Hereditary. Civil War also had the highest budget for an A24 film at $50 million.

The movie has a B- on CinemaScore, with a Rotten Tomatoes scores at 83% critics and 77% audience.

The film centers around a race to the White House in a near-future America balanced on the razor’s edge. Alex Garland wrote and directed the movie with an all-star cast including Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jesse Plemons and Nick Offerman, and more.

