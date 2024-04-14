Top Stories
No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: A Fav Teases an Extended Hollywood Break & More

Apr 14, 2024 at 11:26 am
By JJ Staff

'Civil War' Sets a New Box Office Record for A24 - Opening Weekend Numbers Revealed!

'Civil War' Sets a New Box Office Record for A24 - Opening Weekend Numbers Revealed!

Civil War is having a huge start for A24!

The war thriller is performing very well at the box office, nearly doubling the distributor’s opening weekend record with a $25.7 million start from 3,838 locations, via The Wrap.

The prior record was set with $13.5 million by Ari Aster’s 2018 horror film Hereditary. Civil War also had the highest budget for an A24 film at $50 million.

The movie has a B- on CinemaScore, with a Rotten Tomatoes scores at 83% critics and 77% audience.

The film centers around a race to the White House in a near-future America balanced on the razor’s edge. Alex Garland wrote and directed the movie with an all-star cast including Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jesse Plemons and Nick Offerman, and more.

