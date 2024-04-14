Maren Morris Defends Bringing Son to Drag Show

Maren Morris is standing up for drag entertainers.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday (April 12), where she discussed her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community and taking her son to a drag show for the first time.

“It was an all-ages show, so it was completely family-friendly. We were doing a benefit at Bridgestone last year when they were doing the drag ban in Tennessee,” she explained.

Keep reading to find out more…

Later on, she hit back at critics on social media in response to the appearance.

“Enough with taking children to drag shows! What the hell is wrong with people. Children are sweet and innocent and don’t need sexual anything rubbed in their little faces! I’m shocked that you would agree with that, Kelly! I’m a huge fan but I draw the line there. I taught 4,5, and 6 year old for years and never did any of them show an interest in anything of the sort. The world has gone crazy! Adults can do what they want but don’t force your beliefs on innocent children. I wouldn’t take my kids to any showoff the sort: straight, gay, trans, whatever,” the commenter wrote.

“Ok this ‘save the children’ plea always seems to distract from what we’re actually talking about,” Maren wrote in a response, via Instagram.

“If you’re making the ‘exposure to children’ argument, there are a lot of gowns in Catholicism, makeup and powdered wigs in theatre historically worn by only men, Mrs. Doubtfire that charmed our childhoods…the list goes endlessly on,” she continued.

“Drag is centuries-long performance art and some drag is only for adults. The performance I referenced in this interview was a charity all-ages show to protest the unlawful drag ban in Tennessee that was rightfully overturned.”

Find out every star who came out as LGBTQ+ in 2024.