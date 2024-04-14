'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Live-Action 'Gritty, R-Rated' Movie in the Works!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is getting a new live-action movie, and it sounds way more intense than usual!

Paramount Pictures is putting a new feature project into development, according to THR, and it’s going into “gritty, R-rated, territory.”

Paramount is developing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, adapting a popular storyline from recent IDW comics, as a live-action feature aiming for an R-rating.

Keep reading to find out more…

Tyler Burton Smith, who co-wrote the upcoming Boy Kills World and who wrote the 2019 reboot of Child’s Play, is writing the script.

Former head of DC Films Walter Hamada is producing through his 18hz production company as part of his multiyear deal with the studio.

Here’s a plot summary: “Set in a totalitarian future New York City, the comic miniseries told of how the Turtles and master Splinter are killed off one by one, by the grandson of the villainous Shredder and synthetic ninjas. One Turtle manages to survive, barely, and vows to exact bloody vengeance. One trick of the book was that it wasn’t clear, for a while at least, which one of the Turtles lived, as the survivor had the weapons of all four.”

Co-creator Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz wrote the IDW comic based on an older story by Kevin and co-creator Peter Laird.

The comics were an unexpected hit, with the collected trade paperback becoming the second-highest-selling graphic novel of 2023, according to Circana BookScan.

The sequel TMNT: The Last Ronin II — Re-Evolution, had more than 140,000 copies ordered.

See which TMNT project got scrapped.

Find out which R-rated movies were released by Disney!