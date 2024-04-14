Top Stories
No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: A Fav Teases an Extended Hollywood Break &amp; More

Apr 14, 2024 at 1:00 pm
By JJ Staff

13 'American Idol' Contestants Who Quit or Were Removed by Producers, Ranked from First to Most Recent

13 'American Idol' Contestants Who Quit or Were Removed by Producers, Ranked from First to Most Recent

While most people who make it far on American Idol are having the time of their lives, others have decided to leave the show in the middle of the competition for various reasons.

One singer said recently said she was quitting as she wanted to go home to her kids and she didn’t think she was going to win anyways. Another singer said she didn’t think she was able to give 100 percent, so she decided to just leave the show.

There are 11 other former contestants who have quit the show or were removed by producers, including one that made it all the way to the final five.

Keep scrolling to see who else quit the show…

Photos: ABC
