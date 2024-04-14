Top Stories
No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: A Fav Teases an Extended Hollywood Break & More

Apr 14, 2024 at 1:36 pm
By JJ Staff

Dakota Fanning Reveals the A-List Celebrity Who Has Given Her Birthday Gifts Since 2005

Dakota Fanning is revealing who sends her birthday gifts every year!

The 30-year-old actress got her start in acting in the early 2000s. Some of her early projects include Sweet Home Alabama, War of the Worlds, and Coraline.

In a recent interview with her Ripley co-star Andrew Scott, Dakota shared that one of her very famous War of the Worlds castmates always takes the time to commemorate her special day.

Keep reading to find out more…

Dakota told Harper’s Bazaar that Tom Cruise gifted her her first cell phone, a Motorola Razr, while they were shooting the 2005 movie.

Even though she “didn’t have anybody to call or text at that time,” Dakota recalled being thrilled upon receiving the present.

“Oh, my God, I was so excited,” she said. “You know, I was 11. But I loved having it. I loved it. I felt so cool.”

The Twilight star then confirmed that Tom‘s birthday gifts to her have become a yearly occurrence.

“Tom sends me a birthday gift every year, and has since that birthday,” she shared.

If you missed it, Dakota Fanning revealed what’s more important in her future than acting!
