Dennis Quaid Reveals Where He Thinks His 'Parent Trap' Character Would Be Today

Dennis Quaid is reflecting on his role as Nick Parker!

The 70-year-old Parent Trap alum reflected on the beloved 1998 film, and also pondered where his character would be today, in an interview with E! News.

“I guess he’d be sipping some of the wine out of his vineyard,” he said, adding “not traveling too far from home.”

He went on to speculate that Nick would still likely be horseback riding and running around the California property, adding, “No cane involved.”

And as for the fate of his relationship?

“Yes, he’s still with Elizabeth,” Dennis added. “Natasha [Richardson], God bless her. She passed from us about 10 years ago and she’s so sorely missed. What a beautiful, beautiful woman, great person.”

He also spoke about co-star Lindsay Lohan.

“She sent a video wishing me a happy birthday yesterday,” he revealed, and then opened up about how they met on set. “She came to screen test and I think she was 11 and—wow—I couldn’t believe it. She just had such control over her talent and what she was doing and during the shooting.”

“She had me believing there were two girls. She was completely fearless,” he added.

Lindsay also just reflected on an iconic scene from the film.