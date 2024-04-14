What Are Taylor Swift's Most-Streamed Songs? Find Out Her Top-10 Tracks, Ranked by Spotify Listens

As one of music’s most popular artists, Taylor Swift has amassed an enormous number of Spotify streams!

In 2023, the 34-year-old “Lavender Haze” singer became Spotify’s first female artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners.

If you weren’t aware, Taylor will release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

Ahead of the new album, we’ve compiled a list of Taylor‘s top 10 songs, ranked by their number of streams on Spotify!

Browse through the slideshow to find out Taylor Swift’s top 10 songs according to their all-time Spotify streams…