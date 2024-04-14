Taylor Swift Poses for Photo With 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice at Coachella 2024

Worlds are colliding!

Music superstar Taylor Swift and Real Housewives of New Jersey OG cast member Teresa Giudice met while attending the 2024 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

Louie Ruelas, Teresa‘s husband, shared their photo together, writing: “Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice 💖 #girlpower #queens #blessed #coachella #doitlive #vinivia.”

Taylor spent the night dancing away with her boyfriend Travis Kelce amid rumors and speculation that she may appear as a surprise performer during the festival.

