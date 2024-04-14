Top Stories
No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: A Fav Teases an Extended Hollywood Break &amp; More

Apr 14, 2024 at 3:04 pm
By JJ Staff

Taylor Swift Poses for Photo With 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice at Coachella 2024

Taylor Swift Poses for Photo With 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice at Coachella 2024

Worlds are colliding!

Music superstar Taylor Swift and Real Housewives of New Jersey OG cast member Teresa Giudice met while attending the 2024 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

Louie Ruelas, Teresa‘s husband, shared their photo together, writing: “Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice 💖 #girlpower #queens #blessed #coachella #doitlive #vinivia.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Taylor spent the night dancing away with her boyfriend Travis Kelce amid rumors and speculation that she may appear as a surprise performer during the festival.

Andy Cohen recently addressed the future of RHONJ amid an ongoing feud amongst the cast members. Find out what he said!
Photos: Instagram
