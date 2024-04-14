Rebecca Ferguson Shares How Co-Stars Reacted After She Revealed Unnamed Actor Screamed at Her

Rebecca Ferguson shared what transpired after she accused an unnamed actor of screaming at her while they were filming together.

While doing press for Dune: Part Two, the 40-year-old actress divulged that someone berated her on a movie set.

“I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” she recalled. “And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set.”

Rebecca has since revealed what she was told after making the incident public.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I got phone calls from amazing co-stars who I’ve worked with going, ‘You understand what you’ve done, right?!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God. No, I didn’t think,’” the star said on The Jess Cagle Show. “I mean, it’s not my responsibility, to be honest. I don’t really care. You know, ‘You’re great, but my story is my story, and if you’re a good person, then don’t worry about it.’”

Rebecca also emphasized why she made the big revelation during an interview.

“The point of the interview wasn’t about finding the person – of course, people will be interested,” she said. “The point was: Is there a point in your career where you were treated in a way where you changed your decision on – this is how I formulated it in myself – where you want change, or you will not accept it? And it was such a clear moment for me working with this person.”

Find out which cast members are likely to return in Dune 3!