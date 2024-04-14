Oprah Winfrey Shares Story Behind Her Viral 'You Get a Car' Meme From 2004 Talk Show Episode

Oprah Winfrey is reacting to her viral “You Get a Car” meme!

For context, the meme comes from a 2004 episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show when the host gave away cars to her audience members.

Oprah recently opened up about the moment and the hilarious meme it inspired.

Keep reading to find out more…

“That day, I had said to everyone in the audience, ‘Please don’t shake your boxes,’ because I knew that if you shook the boxes, you might be able to feel the keys moving around,” the media mogul told People.

“Everybody opened the boxes at the same time. So you were looking at the person next to you who got theirs, and you’re like, ‘Oh, they got it. But I got it too.’ So I was like, ‘You get a car, you get a car, you get a car, everybody gets a car.’ Because people were confused,” she continued.

Oprah shared that the original plan was for only 12 audience members to receive a car. However, she later decided that everyone should get one.

“We got to make it meaningful because by the time we gave away the cars, I was already operating with my producers with the philosophy that we do nothing that is not intentional,” she said.

If you haven’t seen, Oprah Winfrey explained why she left Weight Watchers.