Rebecca Ferguson Recalls 'Idiot' Co-Star Who 'Screamed' at Her, Reveals 2 of Her A-List Co-Stars Who Are Safe From These Allegations

Rebecca Ferguson is speaking out about a situation she had with an “absolute idiot” co-star of hers, who happened to be a huge star.

She divulged this information on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, where she said, “I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out.

“And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set,” she recounted.

The co-star in question shared what they would say to her, including things like: “You call yourself an actor?” and “This is what I have to work with?” She recalled, “I stood there just breaking.”

She took matters into her own hands the next day, sharing, “The next day I walked on and I said, ‘You get off my set.’ It was the first time I’d ever spoken [back to that person]. I was so scared. And I looked at this person and said ‘You can f-ck off.’”

“I said, ‘The person can turn around and I can act to the back [of their] head.’ And I did. I have no problem using my voice and I’m not scared of the consequences of saying what I think,” she continued.

Rebecca clarified two actors who were NOT the actor in question.

Keep reading to see who…