Top Stories
Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, &amp; More

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery &amp; Music Career Status

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

Apr 09, 2024 at 5:46 pm
By JJ Staff

'Dune 3' Possible Cast: 9 Actors Expected to Return, 5 Stars Seemingly Won't Be Back

With Dune: Part Two being such a success in theaters, it seems to be a no-brainer that we’ll be getting Dune 3 in the future.

Director Denis Villeneuve has revealed that he’s already writing the third movie, based on the novel Dune: Messiah.

“The screenplay’s in progress,” he told Vanity Fair. “I’m very happy where it’s going, but it’s not finished, and I don’t know how healthy it’ll be to go straight to ‘Messiah’ right away. It would be healthy to do something in between.”

“I want to make sure that if we go back there a third time that it’ll be worth it, and that it would make something even better than Part Two,” he added.

A report on April 4 revealed that the movie is actively in development.

If and when the movie is made, we can expect that a bunch of actors will return to reprise their roles, but we already know that some others likely won’t be back. This post contains spoilers for Part Two, so stop reading now if you haven’t seen it yet.

Browse through the slideshow to see who will and who will not return for Dune 3…

Photos: Warner Bros.
