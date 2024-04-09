CBS Renews 'NCIS' for 22nd Season, 'The Neighborhood' for 7th Season

CBS has announced that two more shows are coming back for new seasons!

NCIS and The Neighborhood have both been renewed by the eye network.

NCIS will returning during the 2024-25 television season for its 22nd season on the air while the comedy series The Neighborhood will be back for its seventh season, making it the network’s longest-running current comedy series.

“The Neighborhood and NCIS are the very best definition of a CBS comedy and drama,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement (via THR). “They embody authentic storytelling with heart, humor, and family dynamics. We are proud to bring them back next season.”

Two NCIS shows have been renewed now and we await the renewal or cancellation decision on just one other series in the franchise.

