Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery & Music Career Status

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

Apr 09, 2024 at 6:12 pm
By JJ Staff

Devin Booker Reacts to Toupee Video Fan Theories

Devin Booker is reacting to the fan theories that he’s the mystery man receiving a toupee replacement in a video going viral right now.

The Twitter account @MyMixtapez shared a video of an “alleged NBA superstar getting a haircut,” but the man’s face is covered in the clip.

Fans thought that the mystery man looked like Devin and theories have been going viral on social media over the last few days. Now, Devin himself is speaking out.

“Yall got me messed up lol,” Devin wrote while quote tweeting the original tweet. See below!

Other theories say the man might be Jayson Tatum or CJ McCollum.

It was recently reported that Devin is rekindling his romance with a very famous ex.
