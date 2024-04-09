Devin Booker Reacts to Toupee Video Fan Theories

Devin Booker is reacting to the fan theories that he’s the mystery man receiving a toupee replacement in a video going viral right now.

The Twitter account @MyMixtapez shared a video of an “alleged NBA superstar getting a haircut,” but the man’s face is covered in the clip.

Fans thought that the mystery man looked like Devin and theories have been going viral on social media over the last few days. Now, Devin himself is speaking out.

“Yall got me messed up lol,” Devin wrote while quote tweeting the original tweet. See below!

Other theories say the man might be Jayson Tatum or CJ McCollum.

It was recently reported that Devin is rekindling his romance with a very famous ex.