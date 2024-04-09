'Chicago Med' Loses Major Part of Creative Team for Season 10

Chicago Med has already been renewed for a 10th season, but a major part of the creative team won’t be back.

The series is one-third of the One Chicago series and it debuted in 2015 following the other shows, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

So, what’s happening?

Co-showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider are leaving their roles with the show at the end of the ninth season.

They said in a statement, “We were honored to be chosen by Dick Wolf to run Chicago Med and have tremendously enjoyed our association with Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. We love Chicago Med and have devoted all our creative energies to it, but after nine seasons we feel it’s time for us to move on and explore other possibilities. We’ve been privileged to work with a great writing staff, production team and a brilliant cast of actors. We will miss them all.”

“We’re grateful to Diane and Andy for nine fabulous seasons of Chicago Med. They helped us give NBC a No. 1 bonafide hit for almost a decade,” creator Dick Wolf added (via Variety).

