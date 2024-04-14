Grimes Addresses Challenges During Coachella Week 1 Performances, Promises Improvements Next Week

Grimes faced some big technical challenges while onstage during the first weekend of the 2024 Coachella Music Festival.

The 36-year-old musician performed on the Sahara Stage on Saturday (April 14), but she took to X (formerly Twitter) a few hours in advance to let fans know that she was not expecting a perfect performance.

Unfortunately, she was correct.

According to Variety, Grimes had issues with the timing of some of her songs. She told the audience that it was “a major technical error” and explained that the songs were somehow sped up.

She was unable to rework them in the moment, which derailed her plans. At one point, Grimes said that it wasn’t “actually [her] fault.”

Her set wound up being cut short.

On social media in advance, Grimes offered an explanation.

“Ok I’m playing a lot of new stuff tonight and we are literally still fixing vocal mixes and stuff – a lot of this isn’t finished, so if there’s weird moments or bad vocals this is why! I will do more work between coachellas so next week will prob be even better,” she promised.

The musician continued, adding, “The first half of the set is more mixes I made, then the end is all new things / nothing is mastered yet if there’s volume dips and whatnot –

Imo the songs you will prob enjoy the most r Fantasia (tears r data) and synchronize, but my self indulgent favourite is liberté.”

“I still need to still do vocal stacks on the chorus but my tour manager has banned me from making more edits,” she explained, saying, “I did not have time to finish the requested cyber twee since that type of music doesn’t go off live very well but it’s coming too”

“I was not able to rehearse tiding on top of the mechanical spider for safety reasons so if I am unable to gracefully get off the spider plz forgive me,” she concluded.

Grimes will have a second chance to perform on April 20.

