Dua Lipa Announced as 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guest & Host - Find Out When!

Dua Lipa is taking over Saturday Night Live!

The 28-year-old “Training Season” pop star was announced as the musical guest and host of the upcoming May 4 episode of the popular late-night show. The episode will line up with the impending release of her new album Radical Optimism.

Keep reading to find out more…

SNL announced that Dua was returning to the show during the April 13 episode, which was hosted by Ryan Gosling and featured musical guest Chris Stapleton.

Dua previously was the musical guest on the show in 2021 to promote her last album Future Nostalgia. We’re looking forward to seeing her back on the show again!

If you missed it, Dua just dropped her new single “Illusion,” and it’s another solid-gold bop. Give it a listen.

Ryan kicked off the most recent episode of SNL by reuniting with two costars (Kate McKinnon and Emily Blunt), revisiting an iconic skit and putting his own twist on Taylor Swift.

Revisit Dua Lipa’s performance of “Don’t Start Now” from SNL below…