Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Ryan Gosling kicked off the April 13 episode of Saturday Night Live with two huge moments!

The 43-year-old The Fall Guy actor is hosting with Chris Stapleton as his musical guest.

During the cold open, he reunited with his Barbie costar Kate McKinnon to revisit their iconic alien abduction skit to the delight of the audience.

If you forgot, back in 2017, the pair starred in a sketch where they were being debriefed after being abducted by aliens. They had dramatically different experiences with their abductors, and Ryan went viral for breaking character as Kate detailed her wild journey.

It turns out that they managed to get abducted again before tonight’s episode!

This time around, Ryan broke out in laughter while recalling how they aliens were inspecting his “troll nose” (aka his member).

That was just a warmup for his opening monologue where he was joined by Emily Blunt for one final Barbenheimer faceoff and a Taylor Swift performance!

Keep reading to find out more…

“Ken and I, we had to break up. We went too deep, and it’s over. So I’m not gonna talk about him,” Ryan said before doing an about face and explaining that he was having a hard time letting go because “when you play a character that hard, that long, letting go just feels like a breakup.”

How did he get over it? By putting his own twist on a Taylor‘s “All Too Well” in his iconic Ken jacket. However, his performance was interrupted by The Fall Guy costar Emily!

He and Emily had a Barbie versus Oppenheimer battle before she broke into her own musical performance.

They ended by blowing out a prayer candle to say goodbye to their characters. However, it relit as Ryan proclaimed that Ken would never die.

We’ll get this post updated with both videos as soon as they’re available and update you on anything else big that goes on tonight!

We spotted Ryan filming a skit for the show earlier today.