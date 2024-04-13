Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Enjoy Date Night at Coachella Amid Rumors of Surprise Performance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are having a Coachella date night!

On Saturday night (April 13), the A-list couple was spotted jamming out together while watching Taylor‘s close friend and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff‘s band Bleachers perform.

Their outing comes after they skipped the first night of the festival and amid rumblings that Taylor will take the stage for a secret performance at some point this weekend or next.

Keep reading to find out more…

Taylor and Travis were spotted together grabbing sushi during a lowkey night out in Los Angeles on Friday. This was the first night of the festival, and Taylor‘s close pal Lana Del Rey delivered the headlining set of the evening.

While they missed night one, a video on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that they were dancing the night away in the audience on Saturday.

According to reporting by People, the popular lovebirds were seen sharing some kisses throughout Jack‘s set. It looks like they had a lot of fun, and this might just be the start of their time at the festival.

If Taylor does deliver a surprise performance, here’s where it is likely to happen!

See what Travis had to say about attending the fesetival!