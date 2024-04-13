Top Stories
Apr 13, 2024 at 11:06 pm
By JJ Staff

10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony: See Photos of Every Attendee, Including Margot Robbie & Venus Williams

So many celebrities attended the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Saturday night (April 13) in Los Angeles!

The star-studded guestlist included the likes of Kim Kardashian, Venus Williams, Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain, Michelle Yeoh and Zoe Saldana, but that’s still barely scratching the surface.

Since there were so many celebs in attendance, we pulled together photos of everyone. That way you can easily scroll to see who was there and what they were wearing!

Head inside to see all of the photos from the event…

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd

Olivia Wilde

Patty Jenkins

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine

FYI: Behati is wearing Jean Paul Gaultier SS95 RTW.

Brie Larson

FYI: Brie is wearing Chanel FW23 Couture.

Charlie Puth

Glenn CLose

FYI: Glenn is wearing Giorgio Armani.

Lizzo

FYI: Lizzo is wearing custom Quine Li.

Shauna Robertson and Edweard Norton

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

FYI: Katy is wearing Coperni SS24 RTW and Mara Paris jewels.

Venus Williams

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian

Elon Musk

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Maria Sharapova

Edgar Ramirez

Rob Lowe and Cheryl Berkoff

Michelle Yeoh

FYI: Michelle is wearing Tom Ford and carrying Balenciaga.

Zoe Saldana with Marco Perego

Jessica Chastain

FYI: Jessica is wearing Elie Saab and Damiani jewels.

Margot Robbie

FYI: Margot is wearing Rick Owens SS24 RTW and Jennifer Meyer jewels.

Bradley Cooper

There are even more photos to see in the gallery!
Credit: MediaPunch; Photos: Getty, Backgrid
