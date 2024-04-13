10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony: See Photos of Every Attendee, Including Margot Robbie & Venus Williams
So many celebrities attended the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Saturday night (April 13) in Los Angeles!
The star-studded guestlist included the likes of Kim Kardashian, Venus Williams, Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain, Michelle Yeoh and Zoe Saldana, but that’s still barely scratching the surface.
Since there were so many celebs in attendance, we pulled together photos of everyone. That way you can easily scroll to see who was there and what they were wearing!
Head inside to see all of the photos from the event…
Bill Gates and Paula Hurd
Olivia Wilde
Patty Jenkins
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine
FYI: Behati is wearing Jean Paul Gaultier SS95 RTW.
Brie Larson
FYI: Brie is wearing Chanel FW23 Couture.
Charlie Puth
Glenn Close
FYI: Glenn is wearing Giorgio Armani.
Lizzo
FYI: Lizzo is wearing custom Quine Li.
Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
FYI: Katy is wearing Coperni SS24 RTW and Mara Paris jewels.
Venus Williams
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian
Elon Musk
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Maria Sharapova
Edgar Ramirez
Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff
Michelle Yeoh
FYI: Michelle is wearing Tom Ford and carrying Balenciaga.
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego
Jessica Chastain
FYI: Jessica is wearing Elie Saab and Damiani jewels.
Margot Robbie
FYI: Margot is wearing Rick Owens SS24 RTW and Jennifer Meyer jewels.
Bradley Cooper
