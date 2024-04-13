Jelly Roll Reveals How Much Weight He's Lost & How He's Doing It as He Prepares for His First 5K Race

Jelly Roll is in the midst of a wellness journey, and he’s lost a lot of weight.

The 39-year-old hitmaker is gearing up to complete in his first-ever 5K race next month.

He’s putting in a lot of work, and in a new interview Jelly Roll shared some of the specifics. He revealed how much weight he had lost, how he’s doing it and how much more he wants to shed.

Jelly Roll also opened up about how he was feeling physically at the moment!

“I’m probably down 70-something pounds,” he told People. “I’ve been really kicking ass, man.”

Jelly Roll shared what he’s been doing to get ready for the competition: “I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now.”

He told the outlet that he would like to lose “another 100, 100-and-something [pounds].”

“I feel really good,” he said, adding, “If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I’m going to feel like by the time I go on tour.”

