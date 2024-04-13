Katy Perry Teases Her New Album With Clever Detail in Her Look, Shares a Moment With Lizzo at Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

Katy Perry and Lizzo shared a very cute moment together on the red carpet while attending the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Saturday night (April 13) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old “Firework” superstar and 35-year-old “Truth Hurts” singer posed outside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in strapless black gowns with dramatic necklines.

While the top of Katy‘s dress belled out and appeared to float around her arms, Lizzo‘s featured a dramatic element that wrapped around and trailed behind her as she walked!

When they crossed paths on the carpet, they ran up to each other to share an air hug and kiss.

On top of their cute moment, Katy, who attended with longtime love Orlando Bloom, also teased new music in a very clever way!

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Katy carried a tiny, clear bag with her on the red carpet. It contained a scroll that read “KP6 TOP SECRET.”

Katy is currently working on her sixth album, her first since 2020′s Smile. Hopefully this means that more news is right around the corner.

If you missed it, Katy recently said that she had to retire one of her biggest hits because of another musician.

You can check out a video clip of Katy and Lizzo together.

FYI: Katy is wearing Coperni SS24 RTW.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Katy Perry, Lizzo and Orlando Bloom in the gallery! You can check out a closeup of Katy’s bag below…