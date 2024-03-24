Katy Perry Says She Can't Perform One of Her Biggest Songs Anymore Because of Kelly Clarkson

Katy Perry said that she needs to retire one of her songs, and it’s all because of Kelly Clarkson!

The 39-year-old hitmaker jokingly announced that she wouldn’t be able to perform her mega-hit “Wide Awake” anymore after Kelly covered it during a segment of Kellyoke this week.

Her funny reaction has generated a lot of attention.

Head inside to watch Kelly Clarkson’s rendition of “Wide Awake” and see what Katy Perry had to say…

If you were unaware, on The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly has a recurring segment where she covers another artist’s song and puts her own spin on it. She transformed “Wide Awake” this week and hit all the right notes.

After seeing the cover on Instagram, Katy took to the comments section to react. She was clearly a big fan! “Ok dang I can never sing that again,” the pop star joked.

It does not appear that Kelly has reacted yet, but we’ll let you know if she does.

Press play on Kelly Clarkson’s cover of “Wide Awake” below…