Emily Blunt Reveals Famed Director Who Inspired Her 'The Fall Guy' Character

Emily Blunt opened up about the development of her character in her new movie The Fall Guy.

The 41-year-old Oscar nominee plays a director in the movie, which she stars in with Ryan Gosling. In a new interview, she explained that the character pulled some inspiration from specific director.

“With the warmth and the charm, I guess there’s a little Greta in there,” Emily told Total Film. “She was a mix of a few other people I’d met and pulled from.”

She noted that her character was developed as a team effort, saying that she was “quite severe” at first. “But I think, for me, it’s always more interesting to play someone who’s in a situation where they’re way over their head,” Emily added.

The Fall Guy premieres in theaters on May 3. Press play on the trailer below!

