Paul Rudd Talks More 'Ant-Man' Movies, What He Know About Marvel Hero's Future

Paul Rudd weighed in on the chances of suiting up again to save the day as Ant-Man.

The 54-year-old actor made his Marvel Cinematic Debut debut as the shrinking hero back in 2015. He starred in three solo movies and joined the rest of the Avengers in 2019′s Endgame.

While promoting his new movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Paul was asked if he’d be returning to the franchise again after 2023′s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

“I have no idea. I don’t know,” he told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet. “That’s not for me to answer. You’d have to go to Kevin Feige [Marvel president] and those guys.”

Another interview going viral on X (formerly Twitter), Paul reiterated that he did not know what, if anything, was next for the character.

“That’s always in their camp, and we’ll see if they have ideas and that were to come about, I guess we’ll find out,” he added.

