Christy Carlson Romano Explains Why Her Mom Supported Her Breast Implants at 18, If She Regrets Them

Christy Carlson Romano opened up about having her mom’s support when she decided to get breast implants at the age of 18.

The Disney Channel alum had previously revealed that she had underwent the plastic surgery procedure. In a new interview, she revealed if she had any regrets over the decision.

She also explained why her mom supported her through the procedure and if she’d do the same with her own daughters, seven and five.

Christy told People that her mom’s support ensured that she had “a really positive experience throughout the process.”

“She was a stage mom, so she knew everything about my life. I couldn’t hide anything from my stage mom. She was right there all the time. So there’s goods and bads to that, but in the case of [my implants], that was not bad,” she said, adding that her mom “walked me through every step of it.”

She continued, saying, “And I never felt scared about that decision. In fact, I’ve never regretted getting them done. Never once.”

The actress added that she would support her daughters similarly.

“I still just want my girls to know that they are beautiful in whatever body shape they have. So that’s the first and most important thing,” she told the outlet. “That being said, if they want something, as long as it’s coming from a place of confidence and not desperation [because] this needs to be an informed decision, [I'll support them].”

