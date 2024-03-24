Mark Wahlberg Reveals Star-Studded Blockbuster That He was 'a Little Pissed' to Film

Mark Wahlberg recently reflected on a seriously star-studded movie that he did not have the best time filming.

The 52-year-old actor sat down for an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. During it, he explained that he was “a little pissed about a couple of things” while working with the likes of Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and director Martin Scorsese on The Departed.

He explained what happened behind the scenes, hinting that a very full schedule added extra complications.

“Originally I was supposed to play another part,” he said, adding, “We agreed that I would play Dignam, and I saw the advantages of playing that part and how I would approach the situation with everybody playing opposite me.”

Mark filmed Four Brothers immediately before and had to film Invincible after. He was growing out his hair for the latter while filming The Departed, and the actor acknowledged that his hair looked “weird” in the movie.

After getting extensions, Mark returned to set, and they wanted him to remove them.

Despite the issues, Mark said that “it all worked out in the end.”

“We had a couple of issues, but you know, ultimately I think when I read that particular role I was like, ‘Ok. This is a good role. This is an opportunity for me to really kind go off and have some fun,” he explained.

Of course, it probably doesn’t hurt that the movie earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination!

Did you know that Mark actually regrets another of his movies?