Ryan Gosling Sports Longer Hair While Filming 'Saturday Night Live' Sketch in NYC

Ryan Gosling is taking over the streets of New York City for a sketch.

The 43-year-old Oscar-nominated actor filmed a sketch for Saturday Night Live on Friday night (April 12).

For his time on set, Ryan sported longer hair while wearing glasses, a red jacket, and a black tie.

Ryan was joined on set by SNL cast member Sarah Sherman, who wore a multicolored fuzzy coat.

Ryan will be hosting Saturday Night Live for the third time on Saturday, April 13 with Chris Stapleton serving as the musical guest.

In a new interview, Ryan explained why he initially turned down performing “I Am Ken” from Barbie at the 2024 Oscars.

Ryan will next be starring alongside Emily Blunt in the upcoming action flick The Fall Guy, which hits theaters on May 3 – watch the trailer here!