Ryan Gosling Reveals Why He Initially Declined to Perform 'I'm Just Ken' at Oscars 2024

Ryan Gosling is opening up about his performance of “I’m Just Ken” at the 2024 Oscars!

The 43-year-old actor took the stage with some of his Barbie co-stars on March 10 to perform the track from Greta Gerwig‘s movie.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday (April 11), Ryan explained why he originally turned down the opportunity.

The La La Land star revealed that he responded, “100 percent no” when offered a chance to sing “I’m Just Ken” live during the Oscars.

According to Ryan, he declined to perform because “there’s a lot of ways that could go wrong.”

The actor also described his daughters’ reaction to his performance as: “Dad’s Kenning Again.”

Ryan added, “They knew all the choreography better than I do. And the songs, oh my God, they’re backstage kind of like showing me that you know.”

