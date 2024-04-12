Glen Powell & Adria Arjona Attend 'Hit Man' Tastemaker Screening in L.A.

Glen Powell is stepping out to promote his new Netflix movie!

The 35-year-old actor and co-star Adria Arjona attended a Tastemaker Screening of their new movie Hit Man on Friday (April 12) held at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles.

John Stamos and movie producer Stuart Ford were also in attendance at the screening.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.”

Along with starring in the movie, Glen co-wrote the script with director Richard Linklater.

Hit Man will be released on Netflix on June 7 with a limited theatrical release – watch the trailer here!

