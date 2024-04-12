'Shark Tank' Stars' Net Worth Revealed, Ranked from Lowest to Highest

The 15th season of Shark Tank is currently airing brand new episodes on Fridays!

The ABC reality series’ group of Sharks has included Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary and Robert Herjavec since it first premiered in 2009, with Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner joining later on. Each season also features guest Sharks to also potentially invest in new ventures.

Here’s a synopsis: The Sharks – tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons – continue their search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer. The Sharks will once again give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires.

While it has been revealed that two more seasons are in production, one longtime Shark will NOT be returning after season 17.

Entrepreneurs are looking for money to be invested into their products, and these sharks are plenty worth it!

There’s a lot of buzz about which Shark on the panel has the highest net worth. With the addition of guest Sharks who are highly successful in their respective industries, fans might be surprised to find out just which Shark is no. 1.

