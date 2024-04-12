Dianna Agron Holds Hands With Boyfriend Harold Ancart During Rare Public Outing

Dianna Agron and her boyfriend Harold Ancart are stepping out for a romantic walk together!

The 37-year-old Glee alum and the 44-year-old artist were spotted on a rare public outing on Friday (April 12) in New York City.

Dianna and Harold held hands as they strolled the streets of the Big Apple. Dianna wore a maroon baseball cap and a long black jacket for the breezy spring weather.

The couple was last photographed together back in December 2023 when they went out for a very PDA-filled walk in SoHo. See all the pics here!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Dianna Agron and Harold Ancart in New York…