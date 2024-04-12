Emma Roberts, Alessandra Ambrosio, & More Attend Celsius Cosmic Desert Event at Coachella 2024

The stars are heading to the desert for the 2024 Coachella Music Festival!

Emma Roberts and Alessandra Ambrosio stepped out for the Celsius Cosmic Desert Event held during Day 1 of the music festival on Friday (April 12) in Indio, Calif.

Fellow guests in attendance included Ava Max, Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik, Cara Santana, Ryan Destiny, Nazanin Mandi, David Dobrik, Madison Pettis, Harry Jowsey, and Chantel Jeffries.

The 2024 Coachella Music Festival is taking place both this weekend and next weekend with headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, and Doja Cat along with special guest No Doubt.

