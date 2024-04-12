Muna's Naomi McPherson Set to Make Acting Debut in 'SNL 1975'

Naomi McPherson, a member of the pop group Muna, is taking their talents to the big screen!

The 31-year-old singer has been cast in Jason Reitman‘s SNL 1975, which will tell the origin story of the popular late night show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Naomi will play Janis Ian, who was the musical guest on the premiere episode of SNL.

SNL 1975 will be Naomi‘s acting debut!

Other stars who have been cast in the film include Gabriel LaBelle, Cooper Hoffman, Rachel Sennott, Dylan O’Brien, J.K. Simmons, Nicholas Braun, Kaia Gerber, Willem Dafoe, Ella Hunt, Finn Wolfhard, Andrew Barth Feldman, and more!

Naomi features in Muna alongside Katie Gavin and Josette Maskin. The group notably opened for Taylor Swift during the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour in 2023.

