Malia Obama Goes for Afternoon Hike in Hollywood Hills with a Friend

Malia Obama is getting in some exercise.

The 25-year-old filmmaker, who is also the daughter of former President Barack Obama, went for a hike with one of her friends in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday afternoon (April 12) in Hollywood, Calif.

For her hike, Malia wore a lime green cardigan over a black sports bra and matching black leggings.

Back in January, Malia made her first-ever red carpet appearance at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival where she debuted her new short film The Heart.

Also during the film festival, Malia revealed her new stage name.

